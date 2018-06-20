Carrick band presents new trophy in honour of former conductor

The first anniversary of the death of a Carrickfergus musician has been poignantly marked by his family and colleagues.

A trophy was presented at Third Carrickfegus Youth Band’s annnual awards in honour of former conductor Peter Arthurs.

Third Carrickfergus Youth Band and tutors with Des Graham, who conducted the weekend of music.

Peter, 36, tragically passed away just after the 2017 Youth Band weekend. The trophy was designed and manufactured by Peter’s father David in honour of his son’s contribution to the band over the years. The inaugural winner was one of his former pupils, Jamie Wharry, who very graciously accepted the trophy from Peter’s mother Betty.

Third Carrickfergus Youth Band completed their annual weekend of music-making and prize-giving in the War Memorial Halls, Lancasterian St. Almost 30 young people from around the borough and beyond gathered for two days of brass band music, learning, fun and games culminating in a concert to parents and guests.

The band meets every Saturday morning during school term time and comprises of children from the ages 7 to 18 years (plus a small group of willing and able adults) with instruments and tuition provided by the Third Carrickfergus Band. This year instead of a guest conductor/tutor, the entire weekend was coordinated and directed by Des Graham along with volunteer tutors from the Senior Band. A varied and challenging programme of movie themes, marches, hymn tunes, coupled with several very fine soloists, was presented to the audience on the Saturday afternoon.

The band took the opportunity to pass on their congratulations to all the winners, runners up and anyone involved throughout the year. Preparation for next year’s concert starts in September and the band is always on the lookout and welcoming to new recruits. For a charge of £1 per week the young people of the Third Carrickfergus Youth Band get a brass instrument and expert tuition throughout the school term “along with the requisite structure and discipline that will help them develop into well-rounded young adults”. More information: http://www.thirdcarrickband.co.uk/index.php or https://www.facebook.com/groups/1732409616990453/

Des Graham conducting the young musicians.