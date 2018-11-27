Carrick business attack destroys five cars

Officers on patrol on the Woodburn Road area of Carrickfergus came across a number of cars on fire at local business premises shortly after 2am today (Tuesday).

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews put out the blaze and it is understood that a total of five cars have been destroyed.

NIFRS

Inspector Michael Simpson said: “Those responsible have shown no regard for the safety of the local community in carrying out this reckless act. Regardless of the motivation their actions are only increasing tensions and causing fear.

“I would appeal for anyone with influence to use it to prevent incidents like this happening again.”

Police area appealing for anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area during the early hours to contact them on 101 quoting reference 72 of 27/11/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.