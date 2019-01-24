Carrick hotel plans to reflect tower house history

Planning permission is being sought for the latest stage of a project which has helped to unveil Carrick’s ‘second’ castle.

The Dobbins Inn Hotel is steeped in history. Through discovery work carried out last year, it has been established the 6-8 High Street building retains evidence it was a 15th to 16th century tower house. The front elevation of No.8 has been designed to reflect this unique character.

The proposals, which are under consideration by Mid and East Antrim Council, include the application of lime harl render to No. 8 façade along with crenellations on a new parapet and hardwood half rounded windows fitted within the existing window voids.

No. 6 will have new hardwood sliding sash windows fitted and smooth lime render will be applied. Furthermore, the application states, the roofs will be welsh natural stone slate. The rear elevations will also be refurbished.

A joint project got underway in 2018 to investigate the Dobbins Inn building with funding from the owners, Carrickfergus Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI), Heritage Lottery Fund and the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division (HED).

Speaking at the time, Kirsty Fallis, hotel manager, said: “We now know that we have an early example of an urban tower house, and our future works to restore and conserve the building will reflect this.”