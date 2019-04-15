Carrick householder disturbed burglars ransacking home

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a house in Carrickfergus at the weekend.

The break-in occurred on Saturday afternoon (April 13).

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Three intruders were disturbed inside the property on Barn Road by the resident when they returned home at around 1.10 pm.

“It’s understood entry had been forced through a rear door and a number of rooms had been ransacked.”

A sum of cash was stolen.

One of the suspects is described as in his late 30s, approximately 5’10” tall, of a slim build with a black beard. He was wearing a black waterproof jacket and a black baseball cap.

The second is also described in his 30s, approximately 5’9” tall, thin with a close shaven dark beard. He was wearing a grey and black striped top and a black baseball cap.

The third male is thought to have been around 17-years-old, clean shaven, around 5’6” tall and very slim. He was wearing a black coat and a black woollen hat.

All three males are described as speaking with a foreign accent, possibly eastern European.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw three males in the area or who may have information that could assist detectives to please call 101, quoting reference 613 13/04/19.