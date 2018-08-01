Carrick shop’s summer sale has full festive theme

Shoppers who think the Christmas sales seem to start earlier every year will not be wrong this weekend in Carrickfergus.

Age NI has announced that Santa Claus is coming to town on Saturday (August 4) at 11am.

The charity’s West Street store, which had been threatened with closure earlier this year, will be decorated with full festive flair for a special ‘Christmas in summertime sale’.

This special event has been a landmark for over 10 years at the outlet where Santa will use a good old-fashioned bell to ‘ring in’ customers.

Commercial Director Brian Loughridge said: “This is a great opportunity for the good folk of the town to come down and have a piece of shortbread or Christmas cake.

“We are keen to spread some early season’s greetings, for shoppers to meet Santa but to also grab a bargain in this ‘Christmas in summertime sale’. The Age NI shop relies on the support of local people buying from and donating to the shop.

“Everyone is welcome to come in and grab a bargain and/or donate their pre-loved goods to support a great cause at this exceptional seasonal sale.

“We require good-quality clothing, furniture, clothes, homeware, books, jewellery, toys, CDs and DVDs, bric-a-brac, curtains, linens and other home furnishings accessories and textiles in our local shop. We can also accept rags as donations, as we recycle textiles. There isn’t much that’s not valuable to us, as we are expert recyclers.”

The charity is encouraging members of the public to call into shop and pick up a collection bag to fill. Donations can also be dropped off at West Street which is pedestrianised but allows vehicle access during shop opening times (Monday-Saturday, 9am-4.45pm).

After local interventions, in May Age NI Enterprises Board announced its decision to keep the store open to re-assess its long term viability. It followed concern over continued deterioration in footfall and sales.