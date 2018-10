A Carrickfergus woman has provided a funding boost for a patients and families support organisation close to her heart.

Adele Costello raised £1260 for Haemophilia NI, which seeks to represent over 300 haemophiliacs in Northern Ireland.

Adele’s late father, Gordon Clarke MBE, suffered from Haemophilia and the donation was made in his memory.

She handed over the cheque to Simon Hamilton, chairman Haemophilia NI, at the NI Haemophilia Centre.