Carrick writer’s musical to premiere at The Courtyard

A Carrickfergus man is preparing to premiere his self-penned musical in Newtownabbey next month.

‘My Sweetheart and Me’ is billed as a rip-roaring, funny romantic comedy set during the Summer of Love 1967 in and around a popular cornerstone of the community, The Suntree Bar, in the fictional sleepy town of Cheerysville, Ireland.

Gary Greenfield.

Speaking to the Carrick Times ahead of the production at Ballyearl, Gary Greenfield revealed it is a project close to his heart for more than one reason.

“I started writing the romantic comedy stage musical that is My Sweetheart and Me four years ago. The inspiration for the musical came shortly after the unexpected death of my wonderful mum, Yvonne, who was a real character in her own right,” said Gary.

“She would always try to encourage me and would champion my music wherever and whenever possible. So, I thought that I would try to acknowledge her life and a few of the other colourful characters’, members’ lives from within my close family circle. I would try to write a romantic comedy stage musical loosely based around them.”

Seen through a nostalgic lens, the story centres around two single lovestruck thirtysomethings as they haphazardly struggle against all the odds, to get their new found love for one another off the ground.

The nine cast members involved in the show, Gary explained, come from all around the province - some have lots of stage and theatre experience and some do not. “An eclectic mix!”

With the production also featuring a live band, they extend an invitation to join them as they sing, laugh and dance their way through a series of inter-linked romantic, sad, funny, implausible but ultimately heart-warming encounters.

My Sweetheart and Me will run at the Courtyard Theatre, Thursday, October 4 to Saturday, October 6. Book online at https://courtyardtheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873592713 Or telephone the box office on 02890340202.