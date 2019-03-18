Carrickfergus Frontline Breakfast Club unveils new banner

Actor and veteran supporter Charlie Lawson joined the Frontline Breakfast Club, Carrickfergus, for its first anniversary celebrations.

Also in attendance were representatives of Whitehead Royal British Legion and Tab4thefallen11 as Charlie unveiled the new Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club banner.

Actor and veteran supporter Charlie Lawson with a club member.

The AFVBC has now over 260 clubs spread worldwide with approx 30,000 members and is growing daily.

The Frontline Breakfast Club was set up to assist veterans and all frontline service personnel in the area.

In the past year it has supported many charities including Beyond the Battlefield, UK Homes for Heroes, Community Search and Rescue, Veterans United Against Suicide and Soldiers Off the Streets and helped vulnerable veterans.

A Frontline Breakfast Club representative said: “We couldn’t have done this without the help and support of local people and businesses in the area and we would like to personally thank Ownies, Turkingtons Day Today, Centra Prince Andrew Way, Brewers Fayre and local councillors to name but a few.

Frontline Breakfast Club members with actor Charlie Lawson (centre) at the banner unveiling.

“Their kind donations and bucket collections have greatly contributed to these great causes and we look forward to growing bigger and stronger in 2019 and assisting those who need us.”