Carrickfergus Grammar School’s ‘debt of gratitude to special individuals’

Warm tributes have been paid to four retiring school governors with a combined total of 70 years service in Carrickfergus.

Carrickfergus Grammar School held a special assembly to bid farewell to Marcella Black, Harry Grainger, Marie Rodgers and Dorothy White.

Outgoing deputy chair, Mrs White has been a governor at the North Road school for nearly 30 years.

Mr Grainger, son of the school’s first headmaster, J McK Grainger, has sat on the board since 1995.

Mrs Black has been a board member since 2006 and Mrs Rodgers has served as a parent representative since 2014.

The governors were presented with mementoes of the school and Mr Mulvenna, who is stepping down from his post as principal in March, thanked them heartily for their wisdom, guidance and support over so many years.

Mr Mulvenna said:“School governance is an important role carried out by civic-minded volunteers who give countless hours to support schools in educating the next generation.

“I cannot overstate the debt of gratitude which the Carrickfergus Grammar School community owes to these special individuals.”