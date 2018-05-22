Carrickfergus RAFA standard on display at National Memorial Arboretum

Carrickfergus was represented at the RAF Association centenary celebration service at the National Memorial Arboretum (NMA) in Stafford.

Wg Cdr Noel Williams, vice chairman Carrick RAFA branch, Joe Corr, welfare officer and standard bearer and Isobel Day, treasurer, participated in the service which was conducted by the RAF Chaplain-in-Chief, the Venerable (Air Vice-Marshal) Jonathan Chaffey.

Also present were the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier and president of the RAF Association, Air Marshal Sir Baz North, a former Station Commander at RAF Aldergrove.

Mr Williams said: “A 2,500 crowd, made up from serving RAF members, veterans, their family and friends, together with many guests from other air forces were present, and the Central Band of the RAF provided musical accompaniment throughout the weekends events.

“We are very proud of 100 years of service from the RAF and the men and women who gave so much that others may enjoy the freedom we all enjoy today.”

Having had the opportunity to see most of the morials at the NMA, Mr Williams went on to recommend a visit by any veteran, serviceman or woman.