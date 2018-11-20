Carrickfergus YMCA savours global success

Carrickfergus YMCA savours global award success

The Irish Quarter West-based team was the proud recipient of the ‘Most Inspiring Event’ award at the YMCA Global Conference in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Every year YMCAs from over 121 countries and up to 58 million members are given a challenge and this year it was to run or walk the combined distance of 120,000 kilometres.

Each YMCA had to come up with a way to inspire young and old to clock up the kilometres and to get moving. During the week leading up to the event, Carrickfergus YMCA inspired over 250 people from the all ages and backgrounds to take part in long distance runs, walks indoors and outdoors, step challenges, mountain walks and many other challenges covering a distance of 650 kilometres.

Carrickfergus YMCA stated: “Participants from all our programmes including PAKT, Youth Club, Health, Transitions and M-Power, put stickers of flags on their faces during their activities which showed their support of a country that had a YMCA based in it. This showed learning, solidarity and how they supported the bigger YMCA movement.

“The legacy of this event has seen more and more young people using the YMCA facilities and get involved in other local community activities, highlighting the impact of Carrickfergus YMCA within the local community.

“Next year is YMCA’s landmark anniversary year. YMCA175 will harness the energy, creative vision and solution-focused approach of thousands of young leaders drawn from more than 100 countries representing six continents of the world. We are really keen to be part of this 5000 plus celebration and hope to bring young people from Carrickfergus.”

