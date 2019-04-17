Cars damaged by ‘mysterious substance’ close to new leisure centre site

Environmental concerns have been raised after a number of cars were damaged by a ‘mystery substance’ close to the site of the new leisure centre in Craigavon.

It is understood a number of vehicles, including one which was only a few weeks old, were badly damaged last Wednesday (April 10).

Construction underway at the new leisure centre in Craigavon.

The Save Craigavon Lakes and Park campaign group said they believed the ‘mystery substance’ emanated from the building site at the lakes.

It is thought the substance may have been carried by the wind to a car park close to Craigavon Civic Centre.

The campaign group has voiced concerns about development of Craigavon Park and Lakes for environmental reasons.

It is understood they have been in contact with the NI Environment Agency.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has been asked for a comment.

