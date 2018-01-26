Carson murder trial to last three weeks

Three weeks has been set aside for a trial into the murder of Belfast man Stephen Carson.

The 28-year old was shot dead in front of his partner and nine-year old son at a house in Walmer Street in the Ormeau area on February 25, 2016.

Two men appeared at Belfast Crown Court yesterday charged with killing Mr Carson.

Michael Lawrence Smith (39) and 34-year old David James Francis Smith, both of whom have separate addresses at Monagh Drive in west Belfast, were charged with murder.

After a court clerk put the charge to each man, they both replied “not guilty.” Michael Smith also ddnies possessing a firearm with intent to commit murder.

A Crown prosecutor told Mr Justice Colton that the proposed date of commencement is May 28, 2018.

Both defendants were remanded back into custody.