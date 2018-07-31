Cash and cigarettes stolen in early morning robbery

Detectives are appealing for information after a burglary at a shop on Saul Road in Downpatrick during the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 31 July.

Entry was gained to the premises at around 4am and a quantity of cigarettes and cash stolen.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Downpatrick on 101, quoting reference 226 31/07/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.