Cash machine ripped from filling station wall

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an ATM theft from business premises in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh during the early hours of this morning (Friday, 15 February).

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: "We received a report around 4:10am that an ATM machine had been ripped from the wall of a filling station. A digger believed to have been used to remove the machine was found at the scene. Significant damage was caused to the wall.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened; or who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch.

"I also want to appeal to anyone who saw a vehicle towing a trailer prior to when the incident occurred, or around the time it was reported to us, to call detectives in Omagh on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 159 of 15/02/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”