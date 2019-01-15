Cash seized after Carrick search

A “stop and search” in Carrick has resulted in the sum of £3,230 being forfeited through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

A spokesperson for PSNI Carrickfergus explained that a male had been stopped and searched by a police officer at Victoria Road last March.

“A substantial sum of money was found in a plastic bag on his person which he was unable to give a satisfactory account for,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result, an application under the Proceeds of Crime Act was made to the magistrate’s court and last Thursday, the amount of £3,230 was forfeited.

“That’s over three grand of dirty money taken from the hands of organised criminals.”