Cash stolen from business in early morning raid

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary of a commercial property on Newtownards Road in east Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said it was reported around 1.30am that three three people forced their way into the premises and made off with a safe containing a sum of cash.

It is believed the suspects made off in the direction of Belvoir Street.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that would assist with the investigation to contact officers at Strandtown Police Station on 101, quoting reference 163 12/04/2018. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.