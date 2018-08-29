CastleCourt open after Bank Buildings fire, but civil servants get day off

Hundreds of civil servants who work in offices on the upper floors of Belfast’s CastleCourt complex were given the day off on Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday’s fire at the nearby Bank Buildings.

While the shopping complex was open to the public, the Department for Communities said it had taken the decision to close its offices as “a precautionary step” while fire safety checks were carried out.

“This decision has been made to allow the necessary safety checks required by fire safety teams to ensure that the office is fit for use, in terms of health and safety, before staff return,” a DfC statement said.

Normal services are expected to resume on Thursday.

Fire safety checks were carried out at a number of key city centre buildings following Tuesday’s blaze.