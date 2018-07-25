Castledawson fire: blaze at shed containing gas cylinders - homes evacuated

Castledawson's Main Street has been closed after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) tackled a shed blaze in the County Londonderry village.

Earlier the PSNI said the village was 'closed until further notice', with many areas cordoned off as to deal with what they described as an 'ongoing incident'. That incident, it emerged, was a fire in the Station Road area.

The NIFRS said the shed contained gas cylinders and confirmed homes in the area have been evacuated and that one man suffered minor burns.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Fire Crews from Magherafelt and Maghera extinguished the fire and are currently cooling and assessing the acetylene cylinder."

“Some homes have been evacuated and a police cordon is in place."

A post on the PSNI's central Twitter feed warns motorists: "You can’t get access to the town from the main roads or any of the side roads. Please do not attempt to pass cordon points.

"We will provide any updates as we have them."

Shortly before 3:30pm, police provided the following update: "Police and NIFRS are at the scene of fire in the Station Road area of Castledawson.

"The town’s Main Street is currently closed to traffic at its junction with New Row. Station Rd and Moyola Ave are also closed.

"Diversions in place. Motorists advised to avoid the area if possible."