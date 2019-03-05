Causeway to hold s’mash’ing day out!

Escape to the Causeway Coast’s natural play area this spring, as the Giant’s Causeway opens its doors to the local community and visitors from near and far this Saturday (March 9) for two special events.

Experience the outstanding beauty and award-winning Visitor Experience free of charge during the National Trust’s Community Open Day which will take place from 9am – 6pm.

The Open Day coincides with the Randox NI Potato Festival which has returned once again to the Causeway Hotel, boasting a variety of attractions including Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market with food and craft producers, cookery demonstrations and talks, bouncy castles, potato inspired games and a petting farm.

On the day visitors will enjoy free admission to the Visitor Centre and embark on an interactive journey through 250 million years of captivating history, experiencing the mystery, myth and legend of the Giant’s Causeway. The Ranger team will be showcasing the National Trust’s conservation work at this incredible UNESCO World Heritage Site with wild flower planting taking place between 1pm and 3pm. Visitors will also have the option of exploring themselves with an audio guide or joining one of the inspiring guided tours, followed by a well-earned local delicacy in the café or the chance to browse the handcrafted items in the gift shop, 90% of which are from local suppliers.

Ciara McClements, Visitor Experience Manager at the Giant’s Causeway said: “Since 2012 more than 30,000 people have come along to our Community Open Days, availing of the opportunity to enjoy the Visitor Experience free of charge to connect with friends, family, and meet new people. Visitors of all ages can take part in arts and crafts sessions, face painting and celebrations galore creating memories at our special place. We are also delighted to host the Randox NI Potato Festival on the grounds of the Causeway Hotel once again, allowing visitors to enjoy even more activities and a jam-packed family day out set against the backdrop of our famous World-Heritage Site.”

Final admission to the Community Open day is 5pm.