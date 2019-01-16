Caution urged as traffic lights out in parts of Lurgan

Traffic lights are out in one of the main roads leading to Lurgan town centre.

The lights on the Portadown Road through to Francis Street are down.

Cllr Liam Mackle

Cllr Liam Mackle

One motorist described the scene as ‘chaos’.

Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle said Roads Service has been contacted.

He urged motorists to drive with care.