Celebration to mark 70th anniversary of hospital

A special celebration will take place at Hilden Brewery on Saturday, June 16 to mark the 70th anniversary of Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Hospital.

In 1832 a fever hospital was built on the ground at Hillsborough Road now occupied by the current hospital, with a more substantial workhouse building adjacent opening in 1845, just before the famine.

An aerial view of how Lagan Valley Hospital looked in bygone days.

A change of name occurred in 1922 when the Lisburn and Hillsborough District Hospital came into being.

Nissen huts were erected at the site during the Second World War, and in the late 1940s, with the inception of the National Health Service, the facility was extended and renamed Lagan Valley Hospital.

To coincide with celebrations marking 70 years of the NHS, Lagan Valley staff past and present, and friends, are being invited to the event marking the 70th anniversary of the local hospital.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are expected to be among the guests, as are officials from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

Tickets priced £20 per person (includes barbecue and entertainment) are available from Linda Bell and Toni Gill at Lagan Valley Hospital.