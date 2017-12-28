Change in talks venue ‘will not work’

Proposals to shift talks aimed at restoring devolution away from Stormont will not result in a breakthrough, a senior DUP MP has said.

It has been reported that officials are exploring the possibility of moving the talks process to other venues in a bid to break the political logjam.

According to the BBC, at least two venues have been sounded out, one in Northern Ireland the other in the North East of England.

It is understood that one is the four-star Slieve Donard hotel in Newcastle, Co Down, while the other is Rockliffe Hall, a five-star luxury golf and spa resort near Darlington.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning power-sharing government since January.

The BBC claimed the plan to move talks away from Stormont is one of a number of options being considered.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said a change of venue was not the solution to the ongoing impasse.

He told the News Letter: “I don’t think it is a change of venue that is needed, but rather a change of attitude on the part of Sinn Fein.

“No matter where the talks are held, if Sinn Fein is going to maintain preconditions then there will be no progress.”

When asked how he felt the general public would react to proposals for politicians to hold talks at a luxury venue, Mr Campbell added: “I can fully understand why people would think that such a move would be a waste of taxpayers’ money. It is an open mind that is needed, not a change of venue.”

In the past, negotiations involving the parties have been taken outside Northern Ireland to venues including St Andrews in Scotland and Leeds Castle in Kent.