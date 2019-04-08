‘Character and experience’ key for Ulster Unionist candidates

The Ulster Unionist Party candidates in the Carrick Castle area Cllr. Robin Stewart and John McDermott have emphasised the importance of local issues and their life experience in the upcoming council elections.

Cllr. Stewart who succeeded his son John on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, two years ago, said: “For once, this is an election where the main issue should be the character of the candidates and local issues. Shouting about Brexit and flags should not enter into it.

“The Ulster Unionist councillors have always been given the freedom on council. I speak up for our local areas. This is in stark contrast to other parties, most of whose councillors never speak up and who are totally controlled from Ballymena.

“As a local businessman, I want to see more of a business-like approach displayed by the council. Every penny spent has to be justified, ratepayers’ money must always be very carefully spent. Carrickfergus will always come first for me.”

Speaking after both candidates handed in their nomination forms, Mr. McDermott said: “Local government should be about local issues, and I am offering myself as a Carrickfergus resident of 28 years who has brought his family up in the town and wants to see it grow economically and socially.

“I have served my country and my community for many years. my record of public service in the army reserve, police force and in business speaks for itself.

“I believe that I have the experience and character to be an effective local councillor for the people of Carrick Castle and will be able to join a strong Ulster Unionist team, able to make a difference right across the borough.”