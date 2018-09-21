Charity evening tribute with Hugo Duncan

A charity evening will take place this evening (Friday September 21) in memory of well-known Carrick woman and fundraiser Phyllis Woodside.

The event featuring Hugo Duncan and guests will be held at Loughshore Hotel, in Carrickfergus. Doors open at 7.00 pm.

Phyllis Woodside.

Also taking part will be Susan McCann, Billy McFarland, Crawford Bell, Boxcar Brian and Country Harmony.

There will be a prize draw and raffle in aid of the Chest Heart and Stroke and Macmillan charities.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from the hotel’s reception and Ollie’s in Carrick.

Mrs. Woodside was widely known as a tireless fundraiser.

Over the years, Phyllis actively collected and has raised over £45,000 for various charities including Alzheimer’s Research, Chest Heart and Stroke, Diabetes Research, Harefield Hospital (heart transplant research), Help for Heroes, McCrea Memorial Trust Fund, Multiple Sclerosis, Neonatal Unit RVH/BCH, Parkinson’s Disease and Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

She put her singing skills to good use and with the help of Dave Lee she made a CD with proceeds raising over £12,000 for Diabetes. Her CD was so popular that after a few years she made another CD with proceeds going to help Children’s Diabetes, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis and Alzheimer’s.

Each received over £2,500 for their funds, and her third CD Help for Heroes raised £4,000 for that charity.

When her health declined earlier this year and she was admitted to the Macmillan Unit at Antrim Hospital, Hugo Duncan was among her visitors and the pair enjoyed a singsong.

Phyllis passed away at Antrim Hospital in April.

She is survived by her husband James, son Stuart and daughter Andrene.