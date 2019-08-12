Charity Golf Day to tee off at Galgorm Club

The Meningitis Research Foundation is hosting a charity gold day in Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

The Galgorm Castle Golf Club will play host to the Meningitis Research Foundation’s Charity Golf day on October 4 when the tee off will be at 11am.

The charity is hoping to get as many people involved in what should be a great day of golf while also raising much needed funds for the charity’s work in Northern Ireland.

The entry fee is £45 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, a dinner after play, a goodie bag, spot prizes and an auction.

Four balls and single entries are welcome.

For more information about the forthcoming Golf Day funraiser, contact Sinéad on 028 032 1283 or email sineadm@meningitis.org .

All money raised will go towards supporting affected families, spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease and promoting and encouraging access to vaccines.

Did you know?...

The vision of of the Meningitis Research Foundation is: ‘A world free from meningitis and septicaemia’.

Its mission is: ‘To defeat meningitis and septicaemia wherever they exist.

Its role is: ‘To support research into, advocate for and take action towards defeating meningitis and septicaemia’.

For more information contact Sinéad on 028 032 1283 or email sineadm@meningitis.org