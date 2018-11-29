Charlene’s Project’s Big Festive Fry is 8-years-old

Eight years ago Lurgan girl Charlene Barr passed away aged 20 but her huge legacy lives on - supporting eight schools in Africa.

Through her illness she raised the money to build the Hidden Treasure Primary School in Uganda.

Charlene’s Project continues her work in Uganda, Guatemala and with Syrian refugees in Turkey and Jordan.

This year’s 8th BIG FESTIVE FRY, the annual fundraiser for Charlene’s Project, will be held on Saturday 15th December 7.30am – 12 noon in Dollingstown Church Halls.

Monies raised will provide latrines and teacher accommodation in eight schools.

Charlene’s Dad, Dr Dickie Barr said: “We recently returned from Uganda having visited the schools where we are working. We started in Kahara Primary School in 2012 – new classroom block, community hall, teacher accommodation, borehole, water harvesting tanks, sports field, farming equipment, maize sheller and grinder have been provided by Charlene’s Project over the last few years and progress on the ground is amazing. .

“In 2014 Kirwala PS was added to Kahara Primary and Charlene’s Project has provided teacher accommodation and text books. In the long term we want to build a secondary school for these children in their own community.

“Charlene’s Project has committed to offer secondary school scholarships to 2 boys and 2 girls in P7.. This year’s BIG FESTIVE FRY will be fundraising to provide latrines and teacher accommodation.

“What has been accomplished already and what is still to be done is only possible through the incredible support of local people who got behind Charlene’s vision when she was alive and who continue to support the work of Charlene’s Project today.”