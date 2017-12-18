Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card revealed

A picture of the Duchess of Cornwall celebrating her 70th birthday with the Prince of Wales has been chosen by the couple as their Christmas card image.

Charles and Camilla are pictured dressed for a private summer party, at the prince’s Highgrove home, which marked the duchess’s July 17 birthday.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's 2017 Christmas card in Clarence House, London

The heir to the throne is wearing a dinner jacket and black tie while his wife is dressed in a dress by Anna Valentine.

Hugo Burnand took the picture of the couple at the party held a few days before Camilla’s birthday.

The couple posed for the picture in the orchard room at the Highgrove estate.

Mr Burnand is used to working with members of the royal family as he took the wedding pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s nuptials in 2011 and Charles and Camilla’s big day in 2005.

The heir to the throne also asked the photographer to take the birthday image which marked his 60th year in 2008 and he has taken a portrait picture of the duchess.

In the Christmas image Camilla is wearing a flower design necklace, described as a private piece, which complements her embroidered ivory dress, while Charles’ dinner jacket is by Savile Row bespoke tailors Anderson & Sheppard.

Printed on the outside cover of each Christmas card are the Prince of Wales’s feathers and the duchess’ cipher, while inside are the words “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year” printed on the left-hand side and opposite is the photograph surrounded by a thin red border.