Charles and Camilla to visit Daniel O’Connell home on last day of Ireland tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit the home of one of Ireland’s celebrated sons Daniel O’Connell on the final day of their tour of the Republic of Ireland.

Charles and Camilla will tour Derrynane House in County Kerry, where the lawyer and statesman campaigned for increased rights for the Irish people in the 19th century.

They will also visit Siamsa Tire in Tralee, Ireland’s National Folk Theatre, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first production.

The prince and his wife visited Cork on Thursday where at a dinner the heir to the throne celebrated Anglo-Irish relations.

Speaking at Crawford Art Gallery, Charles told the guests: “You have been more kind and welcoming to us than we could ever believe possible.

“Our countries have travelled a troubled road together but reconciliation and understanding as our guide we have found a very important new path to share prosperity and security and together we are determined we must never lose our way again.”

Charles and Camilla will also visit Muckross house, a 19th mansion set against the backdrop of Killarney National Park, close to the shores of Muckross Lake.

The couple’s visit to the Republic will end with a traditional garden party at Killarney House where the couple will meet local guests.