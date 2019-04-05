Charles Esten brings the sound of Nashville to Ulster

Well known for his role as Deacon Claybourne on the hit television show Nashville, Charles (Chip) Esten will be playing a solo headline show at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on October 21.

He will be joined in Belfast by special guests The Adelaides.

Born in Pittsburgh, Charles started his acting career in Los Angeles, but soon made his theatrical debut in London, portraying Buddy Holly in the hit West End musical Buddy.

It was the television show Nashville that reopened Esten’s musical career, and over the course of the last six years he has performed hundreds of live concerts, including Nashville in Concert shows at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Tickets for the Ulster Hall gig are on sale now from the Box Office on 028 90 334455 and online at www.ulsterhall.co.uk.