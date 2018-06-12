Charles expected to promote reconciliation on Northern Ireland visit

The Prince of Wales has begun a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

He will tour the Carlisle Memorial Methodist Church, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875.

The neo-Gothic building is the subject of a major regeneration project.

It is at the heart of one of the most troubled parts of Belfast, Charles’s host, the Belfast Buildings Trust, has said, during a 30-year conflict when there were many sectarian murders.

In 2015, the prince visited nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church which was at the heart of disputes involving loyalist band parades.

He has often touched on the theme of reconciliation during recent visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Charles will also visit Ulster University in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

On Wednesday, he will visit Omagh Hospital in Co Tyrone and later, in the town of Omagh, will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall to meet those affected by the 1998 Real IRA bomb which killed 29 people.

At the request of the British Government, Charles and Camilla will travel to the south of the Republic for two days later this week.

Their itinerary includes the English Market in Cork City previously toured by the Queen during her groundbreaking 2011 visit, and Co Kerry, where they will see the ancestral home of 19th century Irish statesman Daniel O’Connell, Derrynane House.