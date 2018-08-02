Cheap shot at Orange lodges in the Republic that made a good effort to attend an excellent 12th in Fermanagh

In response to letter dated July 30 from the anonymous Mr DL (‘The Orange Institution is at crisis point in Fermanagh’): Mr DL takes a very cheap shot at the members of the Institution from the Republic of Ireland — for what purpose?

May I remind Mr DL that the 12th July is not a public holiday in the Rep of Ireland and many of our lodge and band members are not at liberty to take the day off.

Letters

Would Mr DL suggest we not turn up at all? Of course, that would never be an option because what Mr DL lacks is something that you will find the ‘Southern’ Orangeman/woman has in bounds — loyalism.

We may be one of the forgotten counties but the members of Co Donegal Grand Lodge certainly have not forgotten where their loyalty lies.

Co Donegal boasts the most westerly lodges in Ireland and many members travelled a very long distance to attend the parade in Brookeborough.

The ‘stragglers’ as Mr DL refers to them are often family members of those on parade in an unfamiliar town — those potential future members are taking part in a family day out — surely that is to be encouraged?

Mr DL would be better placed to spend his ink writing letters to the Irish government pleading our case for the trojan horse of equality and then we would have equal access to funding and grants available for new instruments and uniforms etc available to bands in Northern Ireland then perhaps we may not be so ‘poorly attired’.

Every lodge and band put in a good effort amongst a small minority community to fund raise to keep their halls and bands going.

It would appear that the disgruntled Mr DL was so busy counting hats and shirt buttons that he actually missed what was a very well run event and an excellent day.

Well done to Co Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge!

David Mahon, County Grand Master, Donegal Grand Lodge