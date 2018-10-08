Chef accused of Ballyhackamore restaurant stabbing granted bail

A chef charged with attempting to murder a colleague by stabbing him at their east Belfast restaurant has been granted bail.

Rahman Sazzadur was banned from any contact with the other man as part of his release conditions.

The 45-year-old is accused of inflicting a knife wound in the kitchen of the premises in the Ballyhackamore area on September 28.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court previously heard the pair had allegedly rowed over paying taxes.

Sazzadur, a Bangladeshi national of Devon Parade in the city, faces one charge of attempted murder.

The alleged victim, also a chef, was said to have been stabbed in either the back or side.

No further details about his injuries were disclosed.

Defence lawyers said Sazzadur told police he was punched and had his neck grabbed by the complainant.

He then allegedly punched back in retaliation, but was not aware of any stabbing.

It was also claimed there had been a dispute between the accused and alleged victim over whether income should be declared and tax paid.

The incident had a theological undertone to it, according to defence counsel.

According to the defence team the angle or “mechanism” of the injury would be an important issue in the case.

Sazzadur, who denies attempted murder, was refused bail at his first appearance a week ago.

But a renewed application to live at another location outside Belfast was granted on Friday, the Courts Service confirmed.

He must surrender his passport and report to police three times a week under the terms imposed.