Child (4) reunited with parents after police appeal A four year-old boy found wandering in a car park near a busy retail complex in Northern Ireland has been reunited with his parents. The 4 year old boy was found in the car park of the Lisburn Omniplex. The boy was found in a car park on Friday afternoon. He was wearing a Down GAA kit and grey trainers.