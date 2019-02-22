Child (4) reunited with parents after police appeal

A four year-old boy found wandering in a car park near a busy retail complex in Northern Ireland has been reunited with his parents.

The 4 year old boy was found in the car park of the Lisburn Omniplex.

The boy was found in a car park on Friday afternoon.

The boy was found in a car park on Friday afternoon.

He was wearing a Down GAA kit and grey trainers.