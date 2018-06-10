Child taken to hospital after car overturns on busy road

A young child and an adult were taken to hospital after a car overturned on the Ballybogy Road near Bushmills.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 2.15pm today following reports that a car had overturned on the Ballybogy Road with two occupants inside.

A spokesman said NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and two A&E crews to the scene.

He added: "Ambulance personnel were assisted by Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue crews and PSNI at the incident.



"Two patients, one adult and one child, were assessed and, after initial treatment at the scene, were taken to the nearby Causeway Area hospital with non-life- threatening injuries."