Children give Kate book of lullabies ahead of birth of third baby

The Duchess of Cambridge has been given a book of lullabies by schoolchildren, perhaps hoping it will help her get some sleep after the newest royal baby is born.

Kate was visiting Pegasus Primary School in Oxford and meeting parents and children who are part of a charity programme to support emotional health and wellbeing.

School children wait for the Duchess of Cambridge to arrive for a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford

The pregnant duchess was given a book to bring back to her two children and the new arrival, believed to be due next month.

Writing on the front of the book, a collection of stories, poems and lullabies written by the children in the school, said "To Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the New Royal Baby".

A key interest for Kate, children's emotional health is prioritised at the school in Oxford, where teachers and parents receive help and training from Family Links.

The charity integrates emotional health support into pupils' education at the school, and their entire families are supported through a range of workshops.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford

In a discussion with representatives from the charity, Kate spoke about the children she met at the school.

"Just to hear them speak so articulately. It's extraordinary actually," she said.

Speaking to teachers earlier, Kate said there is "so much emphasis put on academic achievement", adding that social and life skills are built through Family Links.

Discussing children's ability to remember what they are taught and how they use the skills, Kate said: "They're like sponges aren't they?"

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford

Dressed in a cream Jojo Maman Bebe coat, Kate was greeted at the school gates by dozens of cheering children waving flags.

Emelia Robertshaw, 11, Jodie Brackett, 11, and Zhara Gathenya, 10, told the duchess about their experiences at the school.

Kate told them: "Keep up the hard work. It was very nice to meet you as well.

"Good luck. Say hi to your mums and dads."

Jodie said his nan was so excited to hear Kate was coming to the school she almost cried, and he told the duchess: "I'll tell her you said hi."

Kate replied: "She should be very proud of you, so well done."

Afterwards, Zhara said: "It's probably a once in a lifetime opportunity to actually meet somebody from the royal family."

She added: "It wasn't as nerve-racking as you think it would be because she's just a normal ordinary person like everybody else."

Emelia, whose sister has met the Duke of Cambridge, said she was practising what she would say before meeting Kate.

"I was like 'what is she going to say?' And I was practising for everything," she said.

During the visit, Kate sat in on a Year Two class during circle time, an activity session which encourages pupils to share their thoughts on a range of topics, including how to support a classmate if they are being bullied, or how to cope with a stressful situation.