Chip shop to provide Christmas dinner for residents

A local restaurant is hoping to provide some festive cheer for residents who may be spending Christmas Day on their own.

The Captain’s Table in Glengormley will be opening it’s doors on Tuesday, December 25 to provide Christmas dinner for elderly residents, as well as members of the community who may be spending the day alone.

The Carnmoney Road eatery can accommodate up to 60 people, with owner, Hilary Braniff hoping as many people as possible can come and share the meal with her family.

Hilary said: “Myself, Mark, my four boys and many of our staff would like to invite again, anyone who is on their own this Christmas Day to come to The Captain’s Table and join us.

“Come and relax and enjoy a traditional Christmas Dinner with us.

“All I ask is that you send me a wee message or call the restaurant and let me know so that I have an idea of numbers.”

The turkey dinner will be provided free of charge to everyone in attendance.

If you would like to join them for dinner, call Hilary on 02890832265.

For more details, check out the Captain’s Table Facebook page.