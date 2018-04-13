Christians stand by McArthur family in Ashers’ appeal case

The Christian Institute in Northern Ireland is organising a series of public meetings across the Province in support of the McArthur family, owners of the Ashers bakery company who are appealing their case to the United Kingdom Supreme Court in May.

In 20014, the bakery was asked to decorate a campaign cake with a slogan calling for homosexual marriage. After the McArthur family declined to fulfil this order, the Equality Commission launched legal action against them and a judge at Belfast County Court ruled that Ashers had discriminated on grounds of sexual orientation, religious belief and political opinion.

The Christian Institute supported the McArthur family as their case went to the Court of Appeal and the institute is now helping them appeal to the UK Supreme Court.

Meetings organised are: Monday, April 23 (8pm) - Seagoe Hotel, Portadown; Wednesday, April 25 (1pm) - Marine Court Hotel, Bangor; Wednesday, April 25 (8pm) - Templeton Hotel, Templepatrick; Thursday, April 26 (8pm) - Roe Park Resort, Limavady; Friday, April 27 (8pm) - Corick House Hotel, Clogher.

Since being formed 25 years, the Christian Institute has stood up for Christian truth in the public domain. It exists for the furtherance and the promotion of Christian religion in Britain.