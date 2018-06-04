Christine Lampard to give evidence in stalking case

TV presenter Christine Lampard is expected to give evidence at Isleworth Crown Court during a hearing regarding Christof King who pleaded guilty to stalking her.

King, 39, of Mowbray Road, Brent, sent Lampard tweets which had content that was "from dark to loving to incoherent", prosecutor Nicholas Dunham said.

King, who wanted career advice from Lampard, turned up at her house on more than one occasion, causing her to hide in a bedroom with the housekeeper.

Although King pleaded guilty to stalking last week, he disputes the sending of the tweets and Monday's hearing is in regard to that issue.

Mr Dunham said: "The Crown's case is that the stalking involved the sending of disturbing and threatening Twitter messages in late 2015."

He told the court these messages were followed by a series of letters to Lampard and her family, as well as visits to their home.

The prosecutor described the behaviour as "exceptionally disturbing".

He told the court that King pleaded guilty on the basis that he did not send a series of tweets and did not know that it was harassment.

Asked by the judge if there is a factual dispute over whether Lampard received the messages, King's counsel said there is a question over "which account they came from".

One tweet he is alleged to have sent said: "I can hear the scratch of nails as I sharpen them ahead of your crucifixion."



The court heard another tweet said: "I am planning the words that will go on your gravestone."

ITV and Lampard's husband Frank, former England football player, were tagged in the tweet.

Mr Dunham said the tweets made the Lampards feel "very vulnerable" and "extremely worried" for Christine's safety.

The court was told about one occasion in which King came to the Lampards' house and Frank Lampard went out to speak to him, after initially thinking it was a visit from a colleague.

Christine is said to have "immediately recognised" King as the man who had sent her the Twitter messages.

Mr Dunham told the court the housekeeper said Christine "looked so scared".

King told Mr Lampard that he was writing a book on the topic of "synchronicity", and that the Lampards "kept coming up in his life" and in the book, the prosecutor said. As Mr Lampard asked why that was the case, King became "frustrated" as he felt he was not understanding what he was trying to explain, Mr Dunham said.

The prosecutor said King's body language changed and he was leaning forward in Mr Lampard's direction.

"His forehead was also creased making him look angry and Mr Lampard thought it was not right," Mr Dunham said.

After King left, Mr Lampard "felt nervous and anxious" and was concerned about his wife, the court was told.