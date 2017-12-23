Christmas appeal to find missing girl

A Christmas appeal has been made to find a Belfast girl missing since May.

Police and the family of missing 28-year-old Saoirse Smyth say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Saoirse, who is described as being 4’11” tall, slim build, with red hair and blue eyes was last seen in the Belfast area in May 2017.

Detective Inspector Paul Rowland would appeal to Saoirse, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 833 19/12/17