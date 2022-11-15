The jobs are taken from the Indeed.com website

The roles include:

** DV8 – Antrim – 1 year contract – retail sales – ‘We are on the lookout for Retail Associates to join our Antrim store.Some retail experience would be great, but we provide full training & development, so we don’t enforce the need for previous experience!’

** Christmas Temp at Lifestyle Sports – part-time, Temporary contract, Londonderry – ‘We are Life Style Sports, Ireland's largest sports performance and sports fashion retail brand. We're home to epic sales team, awesome buyers, number-crunchers, creatives and sports fans. Our stores and award winning online presence deliver an unrivaled premium customer experience. We go to market through our main concepts for men, women and kids - Trainer Central, Faster Stronger, Women's Studio and BootRoom. As a key Global, strategic partner for all major sports brands including Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, we bring their products to life like no one else’.

** Boots – We are now recruiting Christmas Customer Advisors for our Belfast, Donegal Place store – ‘We are looking for candidates to start with us from November onwards. We have a variety of shifts available, working between the hours of 7am and 10pm which may include weekends. The exact shift patterns will be discussed at interview.’

** Santa's Helper – Robinson Services Ltd, Newry – Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry – 15 hours per week, various times and daysx6 Positions Available – Temporary from 25th November until 24th December 2022 – Help us deliver the Christmas magic!

** Christmas Sales Adviser – Superdrug, Belfast – ‘Passionate about beauty and health? Love talking to customers? If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and get stuck in, you’ll have a great time at Superdrug working as a Sales Adviser. Working in one of our stores is fun and no two days are the same. Hard work, yes, but rewarding too, with great benefits and opportunities to progress. A Sales Adviser role is just the start!’

** Sales Assistant (Seasonal) – HMV Group – ‘If you really know your stuff about the products that we sell and can inspire customers and deliver exceptional service, we can offer you an exciting career in entertainment retail.

‘Using your specialist product and market knowledge, you’ll contribute to hmv’s success through providing first class customer service, merchandising and replenishing stock.

‘Please note, you must be able to work the hours advertised over the Christmas period. "Pop Culture & Social Media"

‘Available to work a minimum of 10 hours per week, full availability needed.

‘A suitable candidate will have multiple active social media accounts such as Tik-Tok, Twitter and Instagram, and would have to successfully drive our own online profile for the store and company.’

** Christmas Sales Assistant – The Perfume Shop, Ballymena – Contracted hours: 15.0 Fixed Term Contract Until 7th January 2023 – ‘Want to be part of something special and give our customers a Christmas to remember? We’re looking for Christmas Sales Assistants in our stores and want somebody like you.

