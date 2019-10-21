Christmas Party for former ‘Factory Girls’

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, and the Inner City Trust are inviting all local former factory workers to celebrate their valuable contribution to the City and District at a special reception at the Guildhall.

The event is a direct result of the successful launch of two murals in the Craft Village dedicated to the hard work of the city’s factory workers - a collaborative work between the Inner City Trust, artist Joe Campbell and UV Arts.

The Factory Girls “Christmas Party in the Parlour” at the Guildhall will take place on Friday, December 6, at 6.30pm.

Mayor Boyle said: “I am proud to have the opportunity to host a party for the region’s former factory girls and give them the opportunity to be reunited under one roof, to share stories and honour the key role they have played in shaping the recent history of our City and District. The unveiling of the murals brought together many former factory workers and it was clear that they would relish the opportunity to formally celebrate that role under one roof. I would like to extend an invite to all of them to get involved in the celebrations and help raise funds for my chosen charities by booking their tickets for the event in the Guildhall.”

Helen Quigley, Chief Executive, Inner City Trust, said: “For the first time in a long time we had ladies from factories all over the city come together to celebrate their past work. On the day, some of the girls had suggested a reunion night so we set about approaching the Mayor to work in collaboration with ourselves to arrange a night of celebration for the ladies. A small token of appreciation for the work carried out by the factory girls during some of the City’s most difficult times.”

Booking for the Christmas Party in the Parlour is essential and tickets, priced at £5 each, are available by contacting the Mayor’s Office and allocated on a first come first serve basis. All proceeds raised are in aid of the Mayor’s Charities, Foyle Women’s Aid and the Koram Centre.