Church ransacked in overnight burglary

A County Armagh church was ransacked during a reported burglary overnight.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the incident at St Michael’s Catholic Church at Dundalk Road in Newtonhamilton.

PSNI Constable Tim Coombs said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the property some time between 8:30pm on April 12 and 9:00am on April 13.

“The church was ransacked and a number of vacuum cleaners were taken.

“A stained glass window was also smashed during the incident.”

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or saw anyone walking near the church carrying tools or the vacuum cleaners to contact police in Newtonhamilton on telephone number 101, quoting reference number 306 of 13/4/19.

Police have also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage from the vehicles parked in a layby near the church on Dundalk Road to get in touch.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers to 0800 555111.