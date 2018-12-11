Cigarettes stolen in service station raid - police appealing for information

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a service station on the Saintfield Road, Ballygowan, in the early hours of today.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Edwards said: “Shortly after midnight, the roller shutter door and front door to the premises were forced and entry gained, with a quantity of cigarettes then stolen.

PSNI

"Our enquiries are at an early stage but we believe at this time that at least two men were involved in the burglary and that they made off from the scene in a car.

“I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist with our enquires to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 34 11/12/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”