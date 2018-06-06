City Hall row after unionist compares Hamas to IRA

Heated words were exchanged at Belfast City Hall on Monday after an Ulster Unionist councillor compared Hamas to the IRA.

A row broke out over Sinn Fein’s motion calling on Belfast City Council to urge Dublin to expel the Israeli ambassador in response to the violence in the Gaza Strip last month, which left dozens of Palestinians dead and thousands injured.

The motion also called on the United Nations to investigate the “genocide” committed by Israel.

Unionists and republicans were at loggerheads over the issue, with DUP Councillor Lee Reynolds claiming the council should not even be debating the matter.

He told the chamber: “We are not the UN, we are not international mediators. This motion does not effect the life of a single person in Belfast. We shouldn’t even be debating this. It is not our responsibility and it is not within our powers to be acting on it.”

Explaining his party’s opposition to the motion, he added: “This is not a request to stand with people of Gaza, it is a request to stand with Hamas, which is not an organisation we are prepared to stand by.”

PUP Councillor John Kyle claimed that calls for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled were “tribal politics of the worst kind”, while UUP Councillor Jeff dudgeon took exception to the use of the word genocide, adding: “I think this is a very dangerous position to take. The word genocide in this context is inaccurate and is a needlessly emotive term.”

But it was comments made by UUP Alderman David Browne that sparked a heated row in the chamber.

Alderman Brown said during the Troubles, like Hamas, the IRA would use children to lure out soldiers by throwing stones, before they would be shot “In cold blood” by IRA gunmen.

“People on the far side want to look at past history before they start talking about innocent people being killed, because they done a fair amount of killing of their own,” he added.

Deputy Lord Mayor Emmet McDonough-Brown urged the UUP member to reflect on his remarks, while Sinn Fein’s Ciaran Beattie asked who Alderman Brown’s comments were directed at.

“I am talking about some people on the far side of the chamber,” Alderman Brown replied.

Directing his comments towards the UUP benches, a clearly irate Sinn Fein Councillor JJ Magee said: “He stands over there and talks about one side of the conflict – he doesn’t think about this side of the benches, where people lost their sisters, their mothers, and their grandfathers – and that’s just in the Oldpark ward.

“So for him to stand there and go on about loss and how it feels to lose people and how righteous he is about how people should die and for other councillors to just stand up and say ‘it’s a war’ or ‘these things happen in a war’ – take a look at yourselves.

“We’re moving forward here. If you want to go on with this sad narrative that nothing happened here, it only happened on one side – it’s totally wrong.”

A clearly incensed Alderman Browne attempted to respond, however Deputy Mayor McDonough-Brown said he had not been referred to by name and refused to allow him to speak.

After Alderman Browne ignored repeated requests to take his seat, the deputy mayor moved that the UUP representative no longer be heard, which sparked more heated exchanges. But this motion was withdrawn after Alderman Browne eventually took his seat.

Earlier in the meeting, Alliance Councillor Michael Long said that while his party condemned the actions of Israeli forces, he described the Sinn Fein motion as “very one sided” and “deeply unhelpful”.

He then proposed the motion be amended to include the condemnation of bomb and mortar attacks by Hamas on Israel, while also calling for a de-escalation of tensions on all sides and a resumption of peace negotiations.

The references to “genocide” and the call for the Israeli ambassasor to be expelled were removed.

Sinn Fein Councillor Charlene O’Hara said she was happy to accept the proposed amendment, which was passed by 30 votes to 18.