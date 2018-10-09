Civic buildings to be lit up to mark pregnancy and infant loss awareness

To mark Pregnancy and Infant loss Awareness Day, civic buildings will be lit up pink and blue in the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon area.

Lord Mayor Julie Flaherty, who herself lost her baby son Jake two years ago, has been putting children at the forefront of her year in office.

She has also spearheaded a drive for councils to waive burial fees for children.

She revealed: “The Council has confirmed that, at the request of constituents, through myself and Cllr Paul Berry, that the Council buildings will be lit in Blue and Pink to mark this special, but poignant day in the calendar for many.

“Being one of these parents with empty arms, I intend to open the Mayors Parlour for a wee cup of tea for any parent who feels like it. I hope they pop down to the Civic Centre to mark the evening and perhaps have a wee chat to remember our children.”