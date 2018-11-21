Clare Bailey succeeds Steven Agnew as leader of NI Green Party

Clare Bailey MLA has been selected as the leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland.

The South Belfast MLA – who joined the party in 2010 – succeeds Steven Agnew, who was leader for seven years and announced his intention to step down in the summer.

She said her predecessor had “immeasurably developed” the party during his time as leader.

Ms Bailey stated that the Green Party is in good place with a “buoyant and vibrant membership base” ready to take on the challenges of our time.

“The challenges are significant and serious,” she added,

“We have a government in denial about climate breakdown. Brexit looms large over all of us while the politicians of the past have failed to give us a voice.

“And, across NI, certain citizens are denied the rights that others take for granted.”

She said her party could be a “force for positive change,” adding: “We were the first local party to propose a People’s Vote on any final Brexit deal.

“We are the only party to accept the reality of climate breakdown and with the bold policies to deal with it.

“And for us, equality is more than just a buzzword – we stood the first transgender candidate on the island of Ireland, we use a meaningful gender quota, and have been at the forefront of LGBTQ rights.”