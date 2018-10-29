Cliff rescue teams race to Gobbins after child falls ill

The alarm was raised at The Gobbns, in Islandmagee, after an 11-year-old boy took ill on the cliff path, on Saturday evening.

Portmuck and Larne Coastguard cliff rescue teams were called to the visitor attraction, at 5.40 pm.

Due to failing light and weather conditions, Belfast Coastguard also tasked a rescue helicopter from Dublin to assist.

A spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “The Coastguard teams and Gobbins staff were able to walk the casualty out with the assistance from the helicopter illuminating the area and the boy was transferred to a waiting ambulance to be taken to hospital.”

A spokesperson for The Gobbins stated: “Thanks to our colleagues in the Coastguard and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for their assistance. Thankfully this is the first time this season we had had to call on their services.”