Cliftonville Football Club statement in FULL- after Jay Donnelly jailed

The statement issued by Cliftonville Football Club is:

"Cliftonville Football Club have noted the final judgement in court proceedings in relation to Jay Donnelly.

"The Club’s Management Committee will now take cognisance of the final judgement, related matters, the input of relevant bodies and will follow the required Club disciplinary procedures.

"We wish to reiterate, as outlined in previous statements, that Cliftonville FC recognises the impact that this has had on the victim and her family. We condemn such actions without question."