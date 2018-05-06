Cliftonville Irish Cup final anthem protest ‘disrespectful’

DUP MLA William Humphrey has said it was “appropriate” that the national anthem is played before the Irish Cup final regardless of who the teams contesting it might be.

He was speaking following a protest by Cliftonville FC players at Windsor Park on Saturday ahead of their clash with Coleraine FC.

The Cliftonville players bowed their heads as the anthem was played.

Loud boos could also be heard coming from supporters at Windsor Park as the anthem was played.

Mr Humphrey described the protest as “disrespectful” of the anthem and defended the practice of playing it before cup finals.

“In 2013 when Cliftonville last complained and were successful in preventing the anthem from being played, I was part of a DUP delegation that went to meet the then president (of the IFA) Jim Shaw and the chief executive Patrick Nelson,” he explained.

“We made the point that the anthem should be played, and it should not be played only depending on what teams were actually playing in the fnal. Our position is very clear. The national anthem, God Save The Queen, is the official anthem of the Irish Football Association.

“It’s historically been played at the Irish Cup finals, it’s played at Northern Ireland football internationals which are obviously organised by the association.

“Therefore it is appropriate that it is played at the cup final as the showpiece event for the association. It is very clear to me, as it would have been to Cliftonville, that all teams know the rules before they enter the competition and if they get to the final the anthem will be played.”

He added: “It was disrespectful of the anthem. I feel the actions of the players and the club were disrespectful and have not brought credit to the club. Politics should be kept out of sport.”

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly, however, has a different view.

He said: “Cliftonville players bowed their heads in a dignified protest at Windsor Park as the British national anthem, God Save The Queen, was played before the Irish Cup final.

“This protest came after the IFA board refused a request by Cliftonville FC not to play the British national anthem before the final.

“In 2013 Cliftonville reached the Irish Cup final and the British national anthem was not played. The IFA at the time said this decision was about fostering a ‘politically neutral environment’.

“It would seem IFA have made the decision that a ‘politically neutral environment’ at Windsor Park is not for them.

“Today the message from the IFA to Irish nationalists is very negative.

“Windsor Park should be a venue where everyone is welcome no matter what their community background.”

He added: “Sinn Fein is calling on the IFA to review this position and return to its previous position of 2013.”

In the event, Cliftonville lost the cup final by three goals to one.